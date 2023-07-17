Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 31,723 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.