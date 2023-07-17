Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.44.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

