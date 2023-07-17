Head to Head Comparison: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oblong alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -373.77% -133.61% -95.47% Alphabet 20.58% 22.84% 16.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

32.8% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oblong and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $5.48 million 0.62 -$21.94 million N/A N/A Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.63 $59.97 billion $4.49 27.93

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oblong and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 7 30 1 2.84

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $130.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Oblong.

Summary

Alphabet beats Oblong on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.