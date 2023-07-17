Head to Head Comparison: Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) & The Competition

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) is one of 272 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Permanent TSB Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1033 2909 3020 7 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 262.22%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 36.08% 9.80% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $2.52 billion $684.86 million 261.23

Permanent TSB Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group competitors beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

