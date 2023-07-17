Head-To-Head Contrast: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NET Power and Plug Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Plug Power $701.44 million 10.39 -$724.01 million ($1.33) -9.13

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Plug Power 0 6 13 0 2.68

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NET Power and Plug Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.06%. Plug Power has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 66.12%. Given NET Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Plug Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% Plug Power -100.41% -18.72% -13.45%

Summary

NET Power beats Plug Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; Liquefaction systems; and Electrolyzers that are hydrogen generators optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

