Head-To-Head Contrast: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Orion Office REIT pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -47.04% -9.66% -5.98% Federal Realty Investment Trust 35.65% 13.82% 4.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.84 -$97.49 million ($1.70) -3.98 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.07 billion 7.61 $385.49 million $4.69 21.38

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 5 1 2.64

Orion Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $112.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

