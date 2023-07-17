Head-To-Head Review: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$57.92 million ($0.46) -7.43 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.80 billion 3.92 -$3.63 billion ($6.54) -56.74

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.83% -16.01% Bio-Rad Laboratories -7.01% 4.10% 2.91%

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

