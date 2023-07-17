Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$7.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.27.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$104.21 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6551383 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

