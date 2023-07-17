Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) vs. Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Critical Survey

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Henderson Land Development and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.26 billion 4.36 $1.18 billion N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.65 -$13.75 million ($0.51) -1.27

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Henderson Land Development beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Hotel Room Operation segment operates hotel properties. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials. It also engages in food and beverage, and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

