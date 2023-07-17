Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $348.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $318.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

