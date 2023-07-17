Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

