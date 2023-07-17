Humana’s (HUM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $637.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.11.

Humana stock opened at $434.93 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

