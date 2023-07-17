IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,979 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAS stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

