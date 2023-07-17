IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

