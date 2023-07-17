IFG Advisors LLC Buys 140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $247.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $248.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

