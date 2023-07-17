IFG Advisors LLC Buys 295 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $224.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

