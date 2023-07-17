IFG Advisors LLC Has $26.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $379.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

