IFG Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $40.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

