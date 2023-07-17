Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Financial Review

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 24.15% 16.94% 1.17% USCB Financial 25.27% 12.49% 1.09%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

78.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independent Bank and USCB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $230.92 million 1.62 $63.35 million $2.74 6.46 USCB Financial $76.33 million 2.82 $20.14 million $1.05 10.45

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and USCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. USCB Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Summary

Independent Bank beats USCB Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

