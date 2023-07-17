INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Sells $110,100.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

INmune Bio stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 10,816.06%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in INmune Bio by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

