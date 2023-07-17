Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,044,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 200,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

Bakkt Stock Down 5.7 %

Bakkt stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $496.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.34. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. Equities analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bakkt by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 404,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bakkt by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bakkt by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

