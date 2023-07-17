Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells $1,161,657.77 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $148.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.38. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $128,428,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

