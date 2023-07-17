Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $881,118.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $881,118.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,812,453.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40.

NYSE:NET opened at $66.54 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

