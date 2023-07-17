Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $884,451.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $881,118.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

