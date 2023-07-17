Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $209,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.04 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
