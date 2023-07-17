Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $270,760.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Ovtchinnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.