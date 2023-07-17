Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $225,780.70 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of JOBY opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.