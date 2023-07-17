Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $225,780.70 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JOBY opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

