Insider Selling: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Major Shareholder Sells 4,537 Shares of Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah E. Wiley sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $147,044.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $174,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $36,860,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,956 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

