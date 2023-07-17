Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells $1,466,477.22 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $6,180,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.