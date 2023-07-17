Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells $1,466,477.22 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $6,180,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

