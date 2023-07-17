Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $418,088.52 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $418,088.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $510,745.80.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.49. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 510,204 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

