Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SITM stock opened at $126.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

