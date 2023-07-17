Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $156,150.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $20.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.