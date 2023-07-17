Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $4,169,600.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,326,168.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $48,129.60.

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46.

On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $109,312.71.

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $330,012.41.

TOST opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,639,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

