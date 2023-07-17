Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.