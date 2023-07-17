Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,527,422.40 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 80,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,527,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $1,665,143.76.

On Friday, June 30th, Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $11,615,865.84.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 107.1% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Vertex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 306,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 23.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 43,109 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

