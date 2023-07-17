Insider Selling: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CEO Sells $1,947,546.93 in Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) CEO David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,947,546.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,219,127 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,241.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victory Capital alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of Victory Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 127.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.