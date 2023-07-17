Invst LLC Buys 3,270 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

