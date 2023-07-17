iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

