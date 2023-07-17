iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 85.2% in June

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.