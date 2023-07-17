iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 85.2% in June

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

