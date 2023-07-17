iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

