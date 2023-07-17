ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Lowered to GBX 82 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.25. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

