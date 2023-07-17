ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Lowered to GBX 82 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPYFree Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.25. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.