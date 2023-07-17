Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $210.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

