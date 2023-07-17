Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

