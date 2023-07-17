Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $32.77 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $32,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $267.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average of $234.44. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $267.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

