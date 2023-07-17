Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $53.19 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $53,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

