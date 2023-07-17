Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $96,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

