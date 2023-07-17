Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Danaher stock opened at $240.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average is $247.40. The company has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

