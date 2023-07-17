Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,320 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $43,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

NYSE GD opened at $215.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

