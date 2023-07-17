Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 227,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 510,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 478,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 68,448 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 408,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

