Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 41,442 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,442 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $39,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $249.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.07 and a one year high of $254.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.